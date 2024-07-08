Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $60.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.68 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, research analysts predict that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of BILL by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BILL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

