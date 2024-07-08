Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $140.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

NYSE GPN opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

