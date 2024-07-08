Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $280.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $265.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.14.

NYSE AXP opened at $235.63 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after buying an additional 335,338 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,460,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

