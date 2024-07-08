Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Block (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $74.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Block stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Analysts predict that Block will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

