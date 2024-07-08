Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price to $6.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MQ. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

MQ stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Marqeta by 27.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,007,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 219,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 285,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Marqeta by 203.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

