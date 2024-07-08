Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,323,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kellanova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kellanova stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $56.15. 599,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,459. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $68.23.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $4,493,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,920,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,901,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $4,493,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,920,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,901,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 787,800 shares of company stock worth $46,471,040 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

