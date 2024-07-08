Kevin Michael Barry Sells 1,216 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 234,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,012. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 327.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 51.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 556.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

