KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.24.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.