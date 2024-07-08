KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $344,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $104.90. 536,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

