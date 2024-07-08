Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.79 Per Share

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.61. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Knights Group Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Knights Group stock opened at GBX 132.56 ($1.68) on Monday. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 66.72 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.49.

Get Knights Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Knights Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.