Knights Group’s (KGH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Knights Group Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of LON KGH opened at GBX 133.78 ($1.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.49. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 66.72 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Knights Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knights Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What Makes These 7 Stocks Magnificent?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Meme-Mania Fuels Propels Shares of Koss Corp. (NASDAQ: KOSS)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Baidu Stock Nears Pandemic Lows: Is This a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.