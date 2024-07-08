Knights Group’s (KGH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Knights Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of LON KGH opened at GBX 133.78 ($1.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £114.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.49. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 66.72 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

