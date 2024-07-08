Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,277 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.77% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $141,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,396,000 after buying an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,528 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,687. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.31 and a 200 day moving average of $212.25.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

