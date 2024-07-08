Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $42.17 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

