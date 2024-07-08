LBG Media (LON:LBG) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LBG Media Stock Performance

LBG traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 108 ($1.37). 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,286. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,800.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. LBG Media has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 119 ($1.51).

Insider Buying and Selling at LBG Media

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 67,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £49,750.20 ($62,927.14). In other LBG Media news, insider Alexander William Solomou bought 341,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £249,608.17 ($315,719.92). Also, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 67,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.20 ($62,927.14). 70.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LBG Media

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

