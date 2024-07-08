LBG Media (LON:LBG) PT Raised to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 140 ($1.77) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

LBG Media Stock Performance

Shares of LON LBG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 110 ($1.39). 49,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,616. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.64. LBG Media has a 52-week low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 119 ($1.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £229.99 million, a PE ratio of 10,800.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.20 ($62,927.14). In other LBG Media news, insider Carol Mary Kane acquired 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £49,750.20 ($62,927.14). Also, insider Alexander William Solomou bought 341,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £249,608.17 ($315,719.92). 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LBG Media

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

