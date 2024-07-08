LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 686.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

