LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of LendingClub worth $98,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE LC opened at $8.46 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Get Our Latest Report on LendingClub

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.