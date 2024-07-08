Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stake Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,886 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at $7,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after buying an additional 647,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 75,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after buying an additional 845,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $3.68 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $679.85 million, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

