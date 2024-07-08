Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.30. 16,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 132,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market cap of $538.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Cornell University acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

