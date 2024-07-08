Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 3.7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.70. 1,053,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,078,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LI. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Li Auto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,668,000 after buying an additional 299,531 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 604,773 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,896,000. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 744,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Articles

