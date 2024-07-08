Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $144.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LGND traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.53. 145,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,540. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.69.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $77,708.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

