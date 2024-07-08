Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading 6.6% Higher

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.85 and last traded at $89.92. Approximately 79,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 149,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew E. Korenberg sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $290,817.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,367,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 325,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,655,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 490,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.