Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,052 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

TGT stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.81. 2,315,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,249. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.