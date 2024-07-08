Lincoln National Corp Acquires 14,147 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,577. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

