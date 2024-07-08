Lincoln National Corp Acquires 19,019 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $61.49. 1,621,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,870. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

