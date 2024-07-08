Lincoln National Corp Acquires 4,345 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.12. 3,662,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,953,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

