Lincoln National Corp Acquires 496 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 193.7% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,364,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $536.31. The stock had a trading volume of 362,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.01%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.47.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

