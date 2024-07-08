Lincoln National Corp Acquires 51,747 Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 532.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,747 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $52.26. 159,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $52.62.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

