Lincoln National Corp Acquires 625 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:ITA traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 193,114 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average is $129.07. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

