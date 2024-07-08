Lincoln National Corp Acquires 9,663 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,902,007,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,584. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99. The stock has a market cap of $284.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

