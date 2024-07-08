Lincoln National Corp Acquires Shares of 45,344 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $178,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 463,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,749. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $90.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

