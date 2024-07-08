Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $223.01. The stock had a trading volume of 150,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,366. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.23. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $223.53.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

