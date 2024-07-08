Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,517 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,611,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 66.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

GE traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.40. 1,363,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

