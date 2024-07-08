Lincoln National Corp Buys 19,242 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,808,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,253,000 after acquiring an additional 101,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FBND stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 403,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

