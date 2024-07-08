Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,000 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 153,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

