Lincoln National Corp Buys 3,707 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 202,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,585,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $830.16 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.