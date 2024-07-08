Lincoln National Corp Buys 4,212 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.37. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

