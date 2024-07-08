Lincoln National Corp Buys 5,474 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 800.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 134,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

