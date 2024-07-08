Lincoln National Corp Buys 5,714 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,271 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,355,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.33. 2,129,744 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

