Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 188.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.08% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after buying an additional 114,465 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 506,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after buying an additional 70,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.48.

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.48. 451,428 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.



