Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17,774.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 226,627 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 136,978 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,741,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 164,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,206,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.11. 56,060 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.