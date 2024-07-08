Lincoln National Corp Has $17.73 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 997 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $878.77. 731,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $816.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $525.06 and a 1-year high of $887.79. The company has a market cap of $389.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.