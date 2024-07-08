Lincoln National Corp Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after acquiring an additional 933,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after acquiring an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.