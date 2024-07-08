Lincoln National Corp Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.12. 1,764,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,728. The company has a market cap of $642.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $148.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

