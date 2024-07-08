Lincoln National Corp Has $3.37 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP remained flat at $32.29 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 106,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

