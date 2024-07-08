Lincoln National Corp Has $3.49 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 34,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,499. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $64.12 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.