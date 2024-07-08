Lincoln National Corp Has $3.85 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 178.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,934,000 after acquiring an additional 832,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after purchasing an additional 643,044 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,296,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,087,000 after buying an additional 77,871 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,523,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 161,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,471. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.15. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

