Lincoln National Corp Has $4.21 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in FedEx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 33,890.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $166,972,000 after acquiring an additional 649,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.39. 617,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,782. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $302.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,430 shares of company stock worth $37,009,637 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

