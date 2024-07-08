Lincoln National Corp Has $5.04 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of BATS PJUL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.31. 297,293 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $782.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

