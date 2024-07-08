Lincoln National Corp Has $5.09 Million Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.32. 48,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.